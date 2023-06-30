Family members demand release of relatives stranded in MEK camps

TEHRAN - A group of families whose relatives are stranded in the camps of the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK) terrorist group in Albania gathered in Tehran to demand the release of their relatives.

The gathering took place in front of the Turkish embassy which represents the interests of Albania in Tehran.

The demonstration comes after the Interior Ministry of Albania announced recently that Albanian police conducted a raid into the headquarters of the MEK terrorist group.

The raid was carried out based on the Balkan nation’s counter-terrorism laws.

“Today's operation was carried out in accordance with the laws and according to the ruling of the Supreme Court against terrorism,” the Albanian statement said.

The demonstrators expressed appreciation for the Albanian government’s move in arresting some of the MEK members and called on it to shut down MEK camps. They urged the Albanian authorities to liberate their relatives who are stranded in the MEK camps, according to Fars News.

MEK is a terrorist group that moved from Iraq to Albania with American help. They reside in secluded camps with little access, if any, to the outside world.

MEK also expressed fury after Paris police refused to grant permission for a major rally in July.

The so-called National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) alleged that the ban on the rally was the result of "pressure" on France by the Iranian government.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has emphasized the terrorist nature of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq organization and its recent skirmishes with Albanian police, stating that the anti-Iran terror group would always pose a threat to the security of its host nations.

The MEK had been kicked out from Iraq because many other nations had refused to recognize it owing to its terrorist nature, Nasser Kanaani said on Twitter.





