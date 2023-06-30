Part of Iran's borders will be monitored by intelligence devices in future

TEHRAN – Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has said part of the borders will be monitored by intelligence devices in the future.

“Surely, we welcome the use of any software and hardware equipment for strengthening border security,” Vahidi told IRNA in an interview published on Friday when asked about securing borders, especially Iran’s borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan in the east.

Iran’s borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan have once in a while been the scene incidents. Sometimes thugs and a terrorist group called Jundullah (Army of God) commit acts of violence and flee into Pakistan.

For example, in May five Iranian border guards were martyred during an attack by gunmen in the border region of Mak Soukhteh in the border with Pakistan. Two of the victims were officers and the remaining three conscripts.

Also, since the Taliban over in Afghanistan in 2021, there has been a few instances of border clashes between the Taliban forces and Iranian border guards, the latest one happened on May 27 in which an Iranian border guard and an Taliban force lost their lives.

Interior Minister Vahidi said Iran’s borders with Afghanistan are now “calm and we don’t have problems with Afghanistan and we are constantly in contact.”

However, he added “we hope that Afghans pay attention to border rules and regulations and no longer see” border incidents.

Iran has been complaining that the Taliban forces are not familiar with border regulations and has proposed to train them.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the interior minister, a former IRGC commander and defense minister, said police forces are acting to their duties based on rules and regulations.

‘Foes seek relentlessly to create insecurity in the country’

Elsewhere in his remarks, the interior minister said the enemies have always been seeking to create insecurity inside Iran.

“The enemy has always been trying to cause insecurity in the country” but “the insecurity project has always failed” through “sacrifices, power, and patience” of police forces.

He added police forces have sacrificed their lives so that “Islam, people and our establishment to live in security and tranquility.”

As a “revolutionary” body, the interior minister remarked, the police have succeeded to “train children with such characteristics”.

Referring to the last year riots which followed the death of Masha Amini, Vahidi said police forces stood “strongly and patiently” against the enemies’ “hybrid war” and thwarted their plots.

Even today the enemy’s purpose is to “create instability and insecurity and cause tension” in the society but police forces are standing against them and have established security across the country, the former defense chief pointed out.

With such valorous soldiers, especially police forces, the enemies’ conspiracies to destabilize the country have always ended in failure, he noted.