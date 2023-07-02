Admiral says missiles are needed to guarantee living  

TEHRAN – Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, has said that Persian Gulf oil belongs to Iran and its neighbors.

He underlined the need for Iran to have military equipment to ensure its livelihood. “Our oil and gas are extracted from the sea, and if there are no ships and missiles, we will not have a livelihood.”

General Tangsiri added “we have many important islands that can maintain the security of the sea area like an aircraft carrier” because the islands have the ability of providing a takeoff area.

He said the Abu Mousa and Greater and Lesser Tunb islands are of special and strategic importance. “There is an international waterway in the Persian Gulf, but there is no international water,” he continued, according to IRNA.

General Tangsiri also pointed to the importance of these islands, saying the Greater Tunb is located at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz and is considered like an unsinkable aircraft carrier from which the plane can take off and take control of the entire area of the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that this island “is the first island located at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, if we do not count Larak. This island is located in the deepest part of the Persian Gulf.”

General Tangsiri also mentioned the location of Abu Mousa Island and reminded that this island is also located in one of the best parts of the Persian Gulf.

Emphasizing that Persian Gulf oil belongs to Iran and its neighbors, he said, “At one time, the Americans lined up in the Persian Gulf, but the will of the people and God's favor caused them to retreat humiliatingly. Today, the enemies are coming in the Persian Gulf, but our young people strongly warn them that you have no right to enter this waterway, and they lower their heads and change the route.”

He added, “We are victorious in this unequal battle against our enemies, and we will not give up the benefits that belong to the great and martyr-loving nation of Iran.”

In June, General Tangsiri stated that since Iran and its southern neighbors are working together there is no need for trans-regional forces to protect the strategic waterway of the Persian Gulf.

The countries in the region own the Persian Gulf and are responsible for ensuring its security, he said.

Iran has welcomed and will continue to welcome the strategic principle of building alliances and forming the community of Persian Gulf countries, he pointed out, adding Tehran’s policy has always been de-escalation and this has been demonstrated in practice.

The commander made the comments during a visit to the Nazeaat Region in the Persian Gulf waters.

The Greater and Lesser Tunbs, Siri, Abu Mousa, and the Nazeaat Region are four islands in the Persian Gulf close to the Strait of Hormuz.

These islands are regarded as the Strait of Hormuz’s defensive stronghold.



