Iran exports 37,000 tons of farmed shrimp to 21 countries

TEHRAN- Iranian shrimp farmers exported 37,000 tons of products in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), an official with Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) said, adding that the country is currently exporting shrimp to 21 countries.

According to Vahid Madani, the director general of IFO’s Office of Shrimp and Saltwater Aquatic Affairs, said that Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Qatar, and neighboring Turkey are currently the top importers of Iranian shrimp, IRNA reported.

The official noted that IFO is planning to promote the production of farmed shrimp as an export-based product.

“In order to develop the export of farmed shrimp, the Iranian Fisheries Organization seeks to attract investors to create diversity in product packaging and supply, and significant progress has been made in this field by supporting the establishment of provincial aquatic markets,” he said.

According to Madani, there are currently 92 shrimp processing units with modern equipment and machinery active across the country whose processing capacity in one work shift is 1,350 tons per day.

Over the past two years, the efforts of the Aquatics’ Production and Trade Union of Iran, and the non-governmental sector have led to the addition of markets in countries such as Oman and Malaysia to Iran's target export markets in this field, he has noted.

Fishery production has increased noticeably in Iran in recent years.

Enjoying high quality, Iran’s fishery products were sold easily in the export markets, and also some new export destinations welcomed these products in the past two years; as new markets including China, South Korea, and the Eurasian Union nations opened up for Iranian fishery products.

