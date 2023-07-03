Sitting volleyball teams victorious at 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone

TEHRAN – Iranian men’s and women’s sitting volleyball teams emerged victorious over their opponents at the 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships on Monday.

The men team beat India 3-0 (25-5, 25-15, 25-11) in their opening match in Pool B and are scheduled to play China on Tuesday.

Hosts Kazakhstan, Japan and Iraq are in Pool A.

The women also defeated South Korea 3-0 (25-11, 25-3, 25-6) in Pool A and will face Kazakhstan and India in the following days.

Pool B consists of China, Japan, Mongolia and Thailand.

The competitions started on July 3 in Astana, Kazakhstan and will finish on July 8.