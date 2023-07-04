Iranian teams register win at 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone

TEHRAN - Iranian men’s and women’s sitting volleyball teams registered their second win over their rivals at the 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships on Tuesday.

The men team swept China in straight sets (25-19, 25-8, 25-17) and will play South Korea on Wednesday in Pool B.

Iran had defeated India 3-0 in their opening match.

Hosts Kazakhstan, Japan and Iraq are in Pool A.

The women also beat Kazakhstan 3-0 (25-8, 25-7, 25-7) and is to meet India in Pool A on Wednesday.

They had earned a 3-0 win over South Korea on Monday.

Pool B consists of China, Japan, Mongolia and Thailand.

The competitions started on July 3 in Astana, Kazakhstan and will finish on July 8.