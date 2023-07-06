Iranian teams advance to 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone final

TEHRAN - Iranian men’s and women’s sitting volleyball teams earned their fourth wins in a row at the 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships on Thursday and advanced to the final match.

The men defeated Iraq in straight sets (25-10, 25-7, 25-15) in the semifinals and will meet hosts Kazakhstan in the final match on Saturday.

The women also defeated Japan 3-0 (25-16, 25-7, 25-12) in the semifinals and are scheduled to face 2020 Paralympics runners-up China on Saturday.

The women will qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games if they win the title.

The competitions started on July 3 in Astana, Kazakhstan and will finish on July 8.