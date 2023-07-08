Iran’s women runners-up at 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s sitting volleyball team lost to China 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-11) in the final match of the 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships on Saturday.

China, 2020 Paralympic Games runners-up, also booked their place in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Japan also bagged the bronze medal after completing a straight-sets match 3-0 (25-7, 25-5, 25-9) over Korea.

The men’s team will also meet Kazakhstan in the final match later in the day.

The competitions started on July 3 in Astana, Kazakhstan and will finish on July 8.