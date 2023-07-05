2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone: Iranian teams' three-game winning streak

TEHRAN - Iranian men’s and women’s sitting volleyball teams earned their third wins in a row at the 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships on Wednesday.

The men defeated South Korea 3-0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-12) in Pool B.

Team Melli had already defeated China and India in the preliminary stage.

The women, who had defeated Kazakhstan and South Korea, also swept India 3-0 (25-2, 25-10, 25-4) in Pool A.

The competitions started on July 3 in Astana, Kazakhstan and will finish on July 8.