Hadi Rezaei elected as PVAO vice-president

TEHRAN – Iran sitting volleyball head coach Hadi Rezaei was elected as vice-president of the ParaVolley Asia Oceania.

The PVAO General Assembly was held on Thursday evening at Park Inn Radisson Business Center in the Kazakh capital city.

Representatives from Australia, China, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea. Mongolia and Thailand were in attendance, as welcomed by PVAO President Lu Cailiang.

“It is an honor and pleasure for everyone to gather in a beautiful country like Kazakhstan to participate in our PVAO General Assembly. My warm welcome and my sincere gratitude to all of you for your participation. Thank you to all the national teams for bringing us such exciting level of competition. Thank you to all the Board members for your hard work and dedication for PVAO,” the president said as he addressed the Assembly and the Board.

With the General Assembly coinciding with the 2023 WPV Sitting Volleyball Asian Zone Championships, the members agreed to cooperate more closely in strengthening the promotion of the sport and elevating the level of the members in such aspects as training and competition, coaching, media, and marketing initiatives.

Iran’s men’s and women’s sitting volleyball teams have qualified for the 2023 WPV Sitting Volleyball Asian Zone Championships final.