Iran’s men crowned champions of 2023 Sitting Volleyball Asian Zone

TEHRAN - Titleholders Iran defeated Kazakhstan 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-17) on Saturday to win the 2023 WPV Sitting Volleyball Asian Zone Championship trophy in the men’s competition.

As Iran have previously qualified for the upcoming Paralympic Games, Kazakhstan, as the highest placed non-qualified team of the Asian Zonal Championship, have now confirmed their ticket to Paris 2024.

The same match-up met in the finale of the 2017 Asian Zone finale in Hangzhou, China, where Iran similarly posted a 3-0 victory to reach the top of the podium.

China also defeated Iraq 3-1 (16-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-13) to win the bronze medal.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian women had won a silver medal after being defeated by 2020 Paralympics champions China.