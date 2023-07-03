Persian publisher brings “Newton and the Club of Astronomers” to bookstores

TEHRAN – Iranian publisher Cheshmeh has recently released a Persian translation of “Newton and the Club of Astronomers”.

Marion Kadi and Abram Kaplan coauthored the book with illustrations by Tatiana Boyko. It was translated into Persian by Shirin Karimi.

We know Isaac Newton as a brilliant polymath, inventor of the calculus and the person who first began to sift out the fundamental laws of physics. But in this delightful account of his life and thought aimed at young readers, we learn oh, so much more about Newton and his secret life ... on the dark side of the moon.

“Newton and the Club of Astronomers” invites us on a wildly imaginative journey to join Newton as he meets with the famous (and definitely secret) Club of Astronomers in their clubhouse on the hidden side of the moon.

At the club’s meetings, we learn about Newton’s discoveries, and understand his pioneering thoughts about gravity, planetary orbits and much, much more. Whimsical and fanciful, yet firmly rooted in Newton’s actual ideas and discoveries, “Newton and the Club of Astronomers” is the perfect introduction for curious children to one of the great figures of scientific history.

Photo: A poster for the Persian edition of “Newton and the Club of Astronomers”.

MMS/YAW

