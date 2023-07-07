Iranian oil minister pursues energy diplomacy in Vienna

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji who traveled to Vienna to attend the 8th OPEC International Seminar, held talks with several energy officials on the sidelines of the event to pursue the Islamic Republic’s energy diplomacy in the region.

As Shana reported, Oji met and held talks with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq, and Egypt as well as the secretary general of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Iranian, Saudi ministers hold energy talks

On the first day of the event on Wednesday, Oji and Saudi Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman sat down to discuss the global oil markets’ status and decisions needed for setting oil prices.

Oji and bin Salman also exchanged views on investment in the oil and gas industry, joint ventures, hydrocarbon trade, and the development of joint fields.

Iran, UAE to promote oil cooperation

Later that day, Oji also met with UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei to discuss the trade of crude oil, natural gas, and petrochemical products.

Joint investment, development of joint fields, expansion of cooperation in oil and gas sectors, and the global oil markets’ status were other topics explored by the officials.

Seeking resumption of energy ties with Egypt

Oji further met with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla in the Austrian capital on Thursday.

The two ministers exchanged views on the energy market and trade, and also bilateral cooperation in energy, oil, and petrochemical sectors.

The export of technical and engineering services, particularly gas technology and the know-how to manufacture bi-fuel vehicles, were also among other subjects that Oji and his Egyptian counterpart discussed.

The meeting was held as Iran and Egypt are rebuilding their diplomatic relations after decades-long severance, and the political rapprochement is paving the way for Tehran-Cairo cooperation in the oil and gas sectors.

Discussing gas market with GECF

Later on Thursday, Oji sat down with GECF Secretary General Mohamed Hamel to discuss the latest developments in the global gas market.

The future of the global gas market, investments, prices, convergence of the gas exporting countries, and impacts of international developments on the gas market were the main topics explored during the talks.

The 8th OPEC International Seminar started in Vienna on Wednesday.

The two-day seminar themed "Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition" was held at the Hofburg Palace, bringing together representatives from top oil-exporting countries as well as chief executives from global energy majors.

