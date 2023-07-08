Iran start 2023 FIVB U21 World Championship on high note

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Thailand 3-1 (25-5, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21) in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship.

Amirmohammad Golzadeh collected 17 points for Iran and Thailand’s Jakkrit Thanomnoi scored 15 points.

The Iranian team are to play Tunisia and Bahrain in Pool A on Saturday and Sunday.

The 22nd edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship will be held in Manama, Bahrain from July 7 to 16.

Italy are defending champions.