Iran edge Tunisia at 2023 FIVB U21 World Championship
July 8, 2023 - 20:10
TEHRAN – Iran came from two sets behind to beat Tunisia 3-2 (22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-11) in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship on Saturday.
Iran's Amirmohammad Golzadeh scored 28 points and Khaled Bouallegue earned 22 points for Tunisia.
Iran will play Bahrain in Pool A on Sunday.
The Persians had defeated Thailand in their first match.
The 22nd edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship will be held in Manama, Bahrain from July 7 to 16.
Italy are defending champions.
Leave a Comment