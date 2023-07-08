Iran edge Tunisia at 2023 FIVB U21 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran came from two sets behind to beat Tunisia 3-2 (22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-11) in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship on Saturday.

Iran's Amirmohammad Golzadeh scored 28 points and Khaled Bouallegue earned 22 points for Tunisia.

Iran will play Bahrain in Pool A on Sunday.

The Persians had defeated Thailand in their first match.

The 22nd edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship will be held in Manama, Bahrain from July 7 to 16.

Italy are defending champions.