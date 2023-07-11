Iran sweep Poland at 2023 FIVB U21 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran overpowered Poland 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-23) in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship on Tuesday.

Pourya Hossein Khanzadeh led Iran with 17 points and Poland’s Piotr Sliwka scored 14 points.

Iran will play Thailand and Bulgaria in Pool E in the following days, respectively.

Iran had previously defeated Thailand, Tunisia and Bahrain in the preliminary stage.

The 22nd edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship is being held in Manama, Bahrain from July 7 to 16.

Italy are defending champions.