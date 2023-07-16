Iran champions of 2023 FIVB U21 World

TEHRAN – Iran defeated titleholders Italy 3-2 (25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-9) at the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship final match Sunday night.

Amirmohammad Golzadeh collected 20 points for Iran and Italy’s Alberto Bovolenta scored 21 points.

It was Iran’s second gold in the history of the competition. They also had a bronze medal in 2007.

Earlier in the day, Bulgaria won the bronze medal after defeating Argentina 3-0.

Iran defeated Thailand (two times), Tunisia, Bahrain, Poland, Argentina and Italy in the competition.

The competition was held in Manama, Bahrain from July 7 to 16.