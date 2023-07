TEHRAN - Iran defeated Bahrain 3-0 (25–11, 25–19, 25–19) in Pool A of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship on Sunday.

Iran had previously defeated Thailand and Tunisia in the preliminary stage.

Iran will meet Poland E on Tuesday.

The 22nd edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship is being held in Manama, Bahrain from July 7 to 16.

Italy are defending champions.