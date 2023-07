Iran rout Thailand at 2023 FIVB U21 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Thailand 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-19) in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship Pool E on Wednesday.

Mobin Nasri led Iran with nine points and Thailand’s Jakkrit Thanomnoi earned 11 points.

Iran will play Bulgaria on Thursday.

Iran had previously defeated Thailand, Tunisia and Bahrain in the preliminary stage and gained a win over Poland in Pool E.

The 22nd edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship is being held in Manama, Bahrain from July 7 to 16.

Italy are defending champions.