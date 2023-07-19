Iran deserved to win 2023 FIVB U21 World Championship: Behnezhad

TEHRAN - The FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship's top setter, Arshia Behnezhad, believes that the Iranian team displayed a champions’ character and rightfully earned the title of World champions.

Iran emerged as the champions of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship after winning the final match against Italy 3-2 on Sunday.

“Other teams began to see us as champions after our victory over Argentina in the semifinals,” said Behnezhad in his interview with Tehran Times.

During the competition held in Manama, Bahrain from July 7 to 16, Iran emerged victorious over Tunisia, Bahrain, Poland, Argentina, and Italy in addition to win over Thailand two times.

In Bahrain, Arshia's dream of becoming the best volleyball setter in the world became a reality.

“I always wanted to be the best setter in the world, but I didn't think it would happen this soon. When they called my name in Bahrain, I was shocked and thought I was dreaming. Nonetheless, I'm happy that this occurred during the World Youth Championships, and now I hope to become the best setter in the Olympics,” added the Iranian volleyball young star.

When asked about the quality of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship, Arshia said: “The world championship was tough, with all the powers of the world competing. The group stage games were easier but still challenging. We had our sights set on becoming champions and facing big teams like Poland, the T.S., and Brazil.

“Our challenge began after the group stage match against Bahrain, where we realized the significance of not underestimating any team. We ultimately won the world championship without losing a match and set a record that was unique,” he added.

Iran had won the first gold in 2019 as well as a bronze in 2007.