‘Slovakia’s private sector eager for expanding ties with Iran’

TEHRAN – In a congratulatory note to the newly elected head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), President of Slovak Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peter Mihok has expressed his chamber’s readiness for all-out cooperation with ICCIMA.

As reported by the ICCIMA, in his letter to Hossein Selahvarzi, the Slovak official has expressed hope for the active cooperation of the two chambers in the future and the development of bilateral relations.

Photo: ICCIMA Head Hossein Selahvarzi (R) and President of Slovak Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peter Mihok