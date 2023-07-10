Iran's influence in 'Continent of Opportunities' is a threat to the West

The Iran newspaper analyzed the trip by President Raisi to Africa, which will begin on Tuesday.

It said: The importance of Iran's presence in Africa is increasing in competition with other countries that have been seeking to increase their political and economic influence in this continent for years. Africa has become an arena for the activities of regional and extra-regional actors and competition between them. Because of this competition, the 13th government's special look at Africa has worried Western observers.

In this context, The Atlantic Council, an American think-tank, said: "When it comes to the competition between the great powers in Africa, Joe Biden should not ignore Iran as a competitor. Because Iran is seeking to confront the influence of the West and especially the United States of America in Africa, and with elements cooperates that are against colonialism and pursue a more independent path."

The West believes that Biden should also take Tehran's deeper influence in Africa seriously because without a detailed operational plan, he will not have much ability to push Tehran out of Africa and prevent it from coordinating with China and Russia.

Shargh: Iran’s response to European troika will be costly

Shargh addressed the joint statement of the three European countries of Germany, England and France toward the JCPOA. The paper said: The European troika demanded not to lift Iran's missile sanctions in the continuation of protests against Iran's missile program under the allegation that Iran is sending drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war. Since they don't intend to activate the snapback mechanism, they are trying to put pressure on Iran by abusing their power and influence international organizations.

The pressure of the war between Ukraine and Russia on European countries is the only factor that has angered these countries regarding the alleged sale of some Iranian drones to Russia. It seems that European and American countries are mostly trying to launch a political and media warfare against Iran to pressure Russia. They know very well that their claim is baseless and the options on Iran's table in response to such a violation will be costly.

Sobh-e-No: The sinuous positions of Grossi

In its editorial, Sobh-No addressed the “sinuous” positions of Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to Iran’s nuclear activities.

It wrote: Despite Iran's cooperation with the agency over the past few months and the closure of two alleged cases, as well as the return of cameras to Iran's nuclear facilities, Grossi has once again laid the foundation of disloyalty with Iran and has claimed in statements that "Iran's cooperation is not at the desired level of the Agency. The situation of the nuclear agreement with Iran is difficult and the efforts regarding the nuclear agreement have reached a dead end at the moment."

The agency has proven many times that its position towards Iran's nuclear programs is based on the political relations between Iran and the West. Rafael Grossi only acts as a clumsy director in the confrontation scene between Iran. He has put politics and blackmail on the agenda, instead of smoothing the path of negotiations, and whenever America and Europe want to force Iran to retreat or accept a demand, they put this pressure on Iran through the agency.

Kayhan: Iran's entry into SCO is a threat to the West

In its headline, Kayhan discussed the Western media reaction after Iran's membership to the Shanghai Organization was finalized on July 4 and wrote: The importance of the geopolitics of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is increasing. Adding Iran to this organization has turned it into a lever and counterforce against America and Europe and is a potential threat to the West.

This is so worrying that the Jerusalem Post acknowledged that the West's concern is primarily due to the multifaceted consequences of Iran's growing military relations with Russia and China. Also, by proposing to create a new currency for transactions with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Iran will facilitate trade and eliminate the need for US dollars and access to the global financial system under the control of Washington.

Iran, along with Russia and China, in this organization with the aim of reducing the military influence of America and Europe and the Zionist regime, has invalidated their four decades of continuous efforts to isolate Iran.