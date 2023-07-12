Iran’s Khosravani wins silver at Paris 23 Worlds

TEHRAN - Long jumper Amir Khosravani of Iran seized a silver medal at the Paris 23 Para Athletics World Championships on Wednesday at the Charlety Stadium.

He came second with a jump of 7.26 meters at the Men's Long Jump T12 Final.

Uzbekistan’s Doniyor Saliev claimed the gold with 7.47 meters and Azerbaijan’s Saeid Najafzadeh won the bronze with 7.11 meters.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Rashid Masjedi won a gold at the Men's Shot Put F53 with 8.49 meters.

Over 1,300 athletes from 107 nations compete across 168 medal events. Many of them will be returning to Paris next year for the Paralympics, making it the first World Championships to be held in the Paralympic host city one year before the Games.