Paris 23 Worlds: Pirouj takes silver

TEHRAN – Ali Pirouj of Iran won a silver medal at the Paris 2023 Para Athletics World Championships on Saturday.

He came second at the Men's Javelin Throw F13 with a throw of 63.70 meters.

Briton Daniel Pembroke claimed the gold medal with 70.50 meters.

Cuban athlete Ulicer Aguilera Cruz seized the bronze medal with 59.79 meters.

Javelin thrower Saeid Afroozat and Shot putters Mehdi Olad and Rashid Masjedi have previously claimed three gold medals in the event.

Long jumper Amir Khosravani and Mehdi Olad in discus throw have won two silvers and Hashemieh Motaghian claimed a bronze at the javelin throw.

Over 1,300 athletes from 107 nations compete across 168 medal events. Many of them will be returning to Paris next year for the Paralympics, making it the first World Championships to be held in the Paralympic host city one year before the Games.