Iranian athletes satisfying at Paris 23 Worlds, official says

TEHRAN - Aliasghar Hadizadeh, head of Iran’s Para Athletic Association of Blind and Visually Impaired Federation, believes that the country’s representatives have done well at the Paris 2023 Para Athletics World Championships.

“All countries e doing their best to earn a spot in the 2024 Summer Paralympics, making this one of the toughest editions of the competition,” said Hadizadeh in his exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

The 2023 World Para Athletics Championships are the initial qualifier event for all athletics events at the 2024 Summer Paralympics.

“Our goal of securing all the spots for the 2024 Paralympics has been achieved by the Iranian athletics team, who have performed impressively. Although all the results were not ideal, but we are satisfied,” he added.

Iranian athletes have won several medals in the Paris 2023 Para Athletics World Championships.

Saeid Afroozat and shot putters Mehdi Olad and Rashid Masjedi won three gold medals. Amir Khosravani and Mehdi Olad won two silver medals in long jump and discus throw, respectively.

Ali Pirouj also won a silver medal in the javelin throw.

Hashemieh Motaghian won a bronze medal in javelin throw.

“Mehdi Olad was better than his previous performance at Tokyo’s discus, but honestly speaking, we had hoped for better results and performances from him and the rest of our athletic team. Nevertheless, we should take all the conditions into account before evaluating our athletes,” he added.

"China, Brazil, and America lead in gold medals, but Iran has performed well given its small number of participants. I'm confident our position will improve by the end of the tournament,” concluded the top Iranian expert and coach.