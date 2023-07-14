Paris 23 Worlds: Iran’s Afrooz seizes gold

TEHRAN – Iran’s Saeid Afrooz claimed a gold medal at the Paris 2023 Para Athletics World Championships on Friday.

Afrooz came first at the Men's Javelin Throw F34 with a throw of 40.27 meters.

Colombian javelin thrower Mauricio Valencia won the silver with 38.01 meters and the bronze medal went to his compatriot Diego Meneses with 37.84 meters.

Afrooz has won Iran’s third gold in the competition.

Shot putters Mehdi Olad and Rashid Masjedi have previously claimed two gold medals.

Over 1,300 athletes from 107 nations compete across 168 medal events. Many of them will be returning to Paris next year for the Paralympics, making it the first World Championships to be held in the Paralympic host city one year before the Games.