Shot putter Masjedi takes gold at Paris 23 Worlds

TEHRAN – Rashid Masjedi of Iran claimed a gold medal at the Paris 23 Para Athletics World Championships on Tuesday at the Charlety Stadium.

Masjedi came first at the Men's Shot Put F53 with 8.49 meters.

Ukraine’s Viktor Lehkodukh won the silver medal with a throw of 8.36 meters and the bronze medal went to Czech Republic thrower Ales Kisy with 8.27 meters.

Another Iranian thrower Alireza Mokhtari finished in fourth place with 8.26 meters.

Over 1,300 athletes from 107 nations compete across 168 medal events. Many of them will be returning to Paris next year for the Paralympics, making it the first World Championships to be held in the Paralympic host city one year before the Games.