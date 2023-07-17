Iranian athletes win two more medals at Paris 23 Worlds

TEHRAN - Elham Salehi and Hadi Kaeidi won two medals at the Paris 2023 Para Athletics World Championships on Monday.

Salehi claimed a silver at the Women's Javelin Throw F54 with a throw of 17.08 meters.

Nurkhon Kurbanova of Uzbekistan (20.15) and Indian thrower Pooja (14.70) meters won a gold and bronze medal respectively.

Kaeidi also won a bronze medal with a throw of 11.35 meters in the Men's Shot Put F34.

Jordan’s Ahmad Hindi collected the gold with 11.69 meters and Colombian Mauricio Valencia won a silver with 11.68 meters.

Javelin thrower Saeid Afroozat and Shot putters Mehdi Olad, Rashid Masjedi and Yasin Khosravi have previously claimed four gold medals in the event.

Long jumper Amir Khosravani, Mehdi Olad in discus throw and Ali Pirouj have won three silvers and Hashemieh Motaghian claimed a bronze at the javelin throw.

Over 1,300 athletes from 107 nations compete across 168 medal events. Many of them will be returning to Paris next year for the Paralympics, making it the first World Championships to be held in the Paralympic host city one year before the Games.