Iran insists readiness to back regional effort to address Afghanistan issue

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has stated that the Islamic Republic is willing to help regional efforts on Afghanistan under the auspices of the United Nations.

Amir Abdollahian made the comments on Monday while speaking with Feridun Hadi Sinirlioglu, the UN Special Coordinator for the Independent Assessment Process on Afghanistan.

In order to address the issues in the war-torn nation, he stressed the need to battle terrorism and establish an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

He also emphasized the importance of supporting regional efforts, notably the framework of neighbors.

“Afghanistan needs urgent solutions and if the international community does not pay serious attention to the security challenges of this country caused by the movements of terrorist groups, its negative consequences will affect the region and the world,” the top Iranian diplomat noted.

Amir Abdollahian further described Sinirlioglu’s mission as “difficult,” expressing hope that due to his experience, the UN will have a more accurate assessment of the realities on the ground and accomplish his mission successfully.

For his part, Sinirlioglu gave his opinion on the events in Afghanistan and the state of the nation in many areas.

He also restated the UN’s commitment to supporting regional efforts in the efforts to help establish an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Back in June, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s presidential envoy for Afghanistan who simultaneously serves as Tehran’s ambassador to Kabul, met with the UN secretary-general’s envoy for Afghanistan.

Qomi discussed with Markus Potzel, chief of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), ways to help the Afghan people.

In the meeting, consultations and exchange of views were held regarding increasing cooperation between Iran and the United Nations to help the people of Afghanistan.

The issue of Afghan refugees, humanitarian aid to the people in the current tough and difficult situation, as well as helping to establish stability are among the common areas for cooperation between Iran and the United Nations to help the Afghan people.

Currently, about six million Afghans live in Iran, and inside Afghanistan, two-thirds of the country’s population needs humanitarian aid.

The meeting came after tensions between Iran and the Taliban subsided. Tensions between Tehran and Kabul had flared up over water issues and border clashes.