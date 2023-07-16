Raisi says Iran seeking to turn borders into economic zones

TEHRAN - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday underlined the need to enhance bilateral and multilateral collaboration with Pakistan and promote economic development along the shared borders while warning against hostile plans to undermine ties among regional nations.

During a meeting with visiting Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Major General Asim Munir, Raisi stated that expanding connections with Muslim, neighboring, and like-minded nations is a high goal of his government’s foreign policy.

The president stated that Iran is pursuing a strategy to transform the “security-focused” border with Pakistan into a “secure and economic-focused border”, calling for the promotion of border markets and closer energy cooperation to that aim.

He also warned against enemies’ attempts to destabilize regional relations, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation, accelerating the implementation of bilateral agreements and broadening political, economic, and trade interaction between the two neighbors.

The senior Pakistani general, for his part, praised Iran’s strategy of closer connections with its neighbors, particularly Pakistan, calling it a beneficial chance for the Muslim world.

General Munir emphasized the potential for trade exchanges along the shared border and said that stronger economic relations will afterwards enhance security.

The Pakistani general also referred to the agreements on securing the common borders, stating that the focus is on advancing strategies to secure long-term security.

“IRGC ready to collaborate with Pakistan on border security”

The head of Pakistan’s Army and the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps also spoke about strategies for military cooperation to protect shared borders and combat terrorism.

During a meeting with General Munir on Saturday in Tehran, Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the IRGC, criticized the clashes that undermine security at local communities along Iran-Pakistan’s shared border.

The Iranian commander added, “The IRGC is prepared to work in cooperation with the Pakistani Army to change the security conditions at the border between the two countries and turn them into economic borders.”

He emphasized the need for a joint approach to thwart the hostile attempts to create insecurity at the shared borders.

Salami also emphasized the need to strengthen mutual cooperation in the fight against terrorism and counter security challenges at the border.

“We consider the security of Pakistan as our own security. We will terminate the terrorist groups by promoting interaction, cooperation and joint action and synergy. We will establish sustainable security at the border regions of the two nations,” Major General Salami remarked.

For his part, the senior Pakistani general called for expansion of defense and security cooperation with Iran.

Major General Munir also stated that Pakistan is prepared to collaborate with Iran to address security issues and take action against terrorist groups along the border.

He stated that Islamabad is ready to work with Iran and use the best methods to solve the difficulties and advance other matters of mutual interest.

Iran, Pakistan discuss regional concerns

In a separate meeting between Munir Ahmed Shah and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday, they also discussed regional concerns and talked about improving cooperation.

Prior to the meeting, Munir and his fellow delegate had met with the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander of the IRGC Major General Salami, and Commander of Iran’s Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi.