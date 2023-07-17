FM says Russian officials' explanations over Iranian islands 'not enough'

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian late on Monday addressed Russia whose Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov just recently endorsed a statement by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in which it called for negotiations over the three Iranian islands of Abu Mousa and Greater and Lesser Tunbs in the Persian Gulf, saying Iran does not show any leniency toward any country in regard to its territorial integrity.

"We don't consider the explanations of the Russian officials as enough and don't tolerate such an approach," the chief Iranian diplomat said in a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Tehran.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been repeatedly making ownership claims over the three Iranian Islands in the Persian Gulf. First it claimed ownership over Abu Mousa and some years later it extended its claims to Lesser Tunb and Greater Tunb.

The GCC has six members that consists of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.

Oman's Albusaidi visited Tehran on Monday for talks with senior Iranian officials to discuss the latest bilateral, regional, and international events.

Speaking at his weekly press conference earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani described Oman as a friendly country and a partner on regional issues.

He continued by saying that Oman has always contributed positively to world affairs of common concern.

The Iranian official made it clear that Albusaidi’s visit to Tehran will unquestionably give the two nations a chance to resume bilateral productive dialogue.



