The diplomatic train reaches Africa

In an analysis, Javan discussed Iran's reinforced relationship with Africa. It wrote: In the foreign policy of Raisi's government, countries in the region have an important role as the thirteenth government reduced its focus on the JCPOA, which was the mostly highlighted in the previous government’s foreign policy.

Raisi wants to compensate for the downward slope of the relationship with Africa by expanding projects and commercial plans. According to experts, the expansion of Iran's economic relations with African countries increases Iran's position and prestige on the continent and also serves as a launchpad for Iran’s exports. Despite being gifted with natural resources of oil, gas and water, and mineral reserves, Africa can provide an excellent opportunity for the implementation of industrial projects by Iranian engineering companies. Moreover, this continent should help neutralize sanctions on Iran and resist the pressure by competitors.



Iran: Marginalization will not work against Iran-China ties

In a commentary, Iran discussed the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and Russia in which they issued a statement on the UAE ownership claims over the Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf. The paper said: According to observers, the goal of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf was a political alliance with the UAE's claim that "it has the right to pursue the matter through the UN". However, the diplomatic system of our country, by protecting Iran's territorial law, warned its strategic allies about endorsing the UAE claims. While prominent political figures, media analysts, and Western diplomats criticize the Biden government for failing to prevent the formation of a strategic unity between Iran, China and Russia, some previous government officials and supporters, who lack a correct understanding of international relations or the prospect of the new world order, do not hesitate to harm the strategic relationship between Iran and its close allies: China and Russia. They pretend that they care about Iran's interests but in fact they safeguard the failed goals of the West.

Ham Mihan: Agreement alone does not pave the way for negotiations

In a note, Ham Mihan addressed the disputes between Iran and Saudi Arabia and Kuwait over the past few days on the share of each party from the Arash gas field. It wrote: One of the most important tools to resolve these problems is economic and commercial leverage. These tools can be used in such cases to put pressure on the opposite sides. But the sanctions have made Iran unable to use its geographical potential to materialize its economic interests. On the other hand, we should not imagine that all other differences between Iran and the Persian Gulf states will be diminished through the normalization of Iran-Saudi relations. Resolving disputes is only possible through comprehensive and continuous negotiations. Therefore, if Iran is to enter into security and economic negotiations with these countries, it should first strengthen its tools and leverage, and this will only be achieved by changing its strategy in the region and establishing balanced foreign relations.

Hamshahri: As a violator of international law, NATO should not make accusations against Iran

In an analysis, Hamshahri wrote about NATO leaders' remarks against Iran by leveling charges against Iran in regard to the Ukraine war:

Despite Iran's adherence to international law, our country has suffered from actions of some NATO members that actively support chaos in Iran by sheltering and helping dissidents and terrorist organizations. Iran has played an essential role in fighting against all kinds of international terrorism and has also played a constructive role in helping regional governments deal with destabilizing forces that are mostly supported from outside the region. In addition, despite Iran's adherence to nuclear commitments based on the JCPOA, some NATO countries that are signatory to the JCPOA have continuously violated their commitments within the framework of this agreement. The withdrawal of the United States from the agreement in 2018 can be pointed out as a clear example of violations of commitments. Putting maximum pressure against Iran by many NATO members, which has caused a lot of difficulties for the Iranian people, is a crime against humanity and must be stopped.