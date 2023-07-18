Iran wrap up Paris 23 Worlds with 12 medals

TEHRAN – Iranian athletes won two more medal on Monday to wrap up the Paris 2023 Para Athletics World Championships held in France capital from July 9 to 17.

Sadegh Beit Sayah won a silver medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F41 with 45.46 meters.

Chinese thrower Pengxiang Sun won the gold with medal with 47.55 meters.

And bronze medal went to Iraqi Wildan Nukhailawi with 42.09 meters.

Also, Sajad Mohammadian bagged a silver with a throw of 14.38 meters in the Men's Shot Put F63.

Britain’s Aled Davies won the gold medal with 16.16 meters.

And Edenilson Roberto bagged the bronze with 14.06 meters.

In total, Iran won four gold medals, six silvers and two bronzes.

Javelin thrower Saeid Afrooz at and Shot putters Mehdi Olad, Rashid Masjedi and Yasin Khosravi claimed four gold medals in the event.

Long jumper Amir Khosravani, Mehdi Olad in discus throw, javelin throwers Ali Pirouj and Sadegh Beit Sayah and shot putters Sajad Mohammadian and Elham Salehi won six silvers and javelin thrower Hashemieh Motaghian and shot putter Hadi Kaeidi won two bronzes.

Over 1,300 athletes from 107 nations competed across 168 medal events. Many of them will return to Paris next year for the Paralympics.