Anton Chekhov’s “Three Sisters” on stage in Tehran  

TEHRAN – “Three Sisters”, a play by the Russian author and playwright Anton Chekhov, is on the stage at Tehran’s Malak theater hall.

Milad Soleymanlu is the director of the play, which will be on stage until July 30.

Milad Soleymanlu, Asal Hamidian, Faran Javadi, Parisa Sanei, Mandana Javadi, and Mojtaba Torkaman are among the cast members of the play.

“Three Sisters” is a Russian drama in four acts by Anton Chekhov who was a leading playwright of the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries known for short stories. He was also a doctor, balancing his medical practice with his writing. Three Sisters, which premiered in 1901, is a play he worked on as part of a collaboration with Constantin Stanislavski and the Moscow Art Theater.

The Prozorov sisters (Olga, Masha, and Irina) yearn for the excitement of Moscow; their dreary provincial life is enlivened only by the arrival of the Imperial Army. The sisters’ dreams of a new life are crushed when their brother marries a woman they consider ill-bred and mortgages the house.

The characters of Three Sisters are outstanding examples of Chekhovian boredom, longing, and listlessness. The playwright portrays the sisters’ social aspirations with sensitivity and irony, using them as emblems of Russian middle-class pretensions and despair.

