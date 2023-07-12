Bolivian ambassador tours Azadi tower

TEHRAN - Bolivian ambassador to Iran Guadalupe Perez Ramos has paid a visit to Azadi tower, widely known as the most iconic landmark of the Iranian capital.

The envoy toured various spaces of the monument, including the interior attractions and its roof, and after the visit, she held a meeting with the tower’s authorities, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

She emphasized increasing cultural and artistic interactions between Bolivia and Iran during her visit to the Azadi tower.

Houshyar Parsian, who presides over the Azadi complex, said his complex is ready to host a joint cultural event and Bolivia's National Day.

During the visit, the envoy was impressed by a photo of volunteered Iranian forces being dispatched from Azadi Square during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (1980-88 Iran-Iraq war), and said, “This photo symbolizes the resistance of the Iranian people to achieve freedom.”

In addition, during this visit, the Iranian Photography Museum, the Iranology Hall, and photographs of the resilience and steadfastness of soldiers were highlighted, alongside the national symbol of the country, catching the attention of the Bolivian ambassador in Iran.

Ramos stated: “I have visited tourist destinations in Iran, and I was amazed to see the unity of all Iranians at the Iranology Museum of Azadi tower.”

At the end of this visit, it was decided that cultural and artistic programs will be held in the complex until August 6, coinciding with Bolivia's National Day.

Completed in 1971, the tower has a very distinct style that merges traditional Persian architecture with modern influences ⁠— one can see this quite clearly by its big iwan arch that is covered with 8,000 pieces of white marble. Visitors can climb the tower using the elevator or stairs to get a nice view of the city from the top.

Azadi Square, where the tower sits, is very symbolic too: a lot of protests happened there during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and it’s still a popular site for demonstrations today.

AFM