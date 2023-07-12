The West is Neither Democracy nor Liberal

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met on Wednesday with a group of seminary students in which he outlined the broad contours of religious promulgation.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the great importance of religious propagation and clarification in the present era.

He highlighted the need to know the audience, recognize the structure of the global scene, and possess a jihadi spirit in order to have an impact in disseminating and clarifying ideas, according to khamenei.ir.

The younger generations, he said, must be the focus of creative propagation based on new methods and tools.

“Ukrainians must be killed because the interests of Western arms production companies lie in continuation of the war in Ukraine,” Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out. During the meeting, which was held on the eve of the Islamic month of Muharram, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the importance of the long-standing tradition of propagation in the seminaries and in the lives of great scholars.

"The significance of propagation as one of the duties of the seminaries has doubled following the establishment of the Islamic Republic, because the establishment of a political establishment based on religion has increased the enmity of the arrogant powers towards Islam," he noted.

"Propagation in the current era has developed a lot with the presence of all kinds of methods based on science and the spread of tools, including the Internet and artificial intelligence (as a symbol of the post-Internet stage)," the Leader explained, adding that common sense says propagation must be the top priority in countering the blood-shedding swords of the enemy’s propaganda.

He also maintained that in addition to the expansion of propagation hardware in the West, the progress in the methods of making a message believable is one of today’s realities.

"Using various sciences, including psychology, the Westerners instill 100-percent false messages as truth in the minds of the audience," he said.

The Leader warned, “If we are negligent and weak in propagation in the face of new developments, we will be afflicted by a cultural transformation. Like the West, we will become caught up in a step-by-step move toward the normalization of major sins, which cannot then be easily remedied.” He also said, “As Imam [Khomeini] repeatedly said, 'If Islam is struck in Iran, the effect will remain for years.'"

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution called the front against the Islamic system, which calls itself liberal democracy, a liar. He pointed out that the front against the people of Iran is against libertarianism and freedom of thought and against any kind of democracy that is not dependent on the arrogant.

The resistance and struggle of the Iranian nation and the Islamic system against this front is a civilizational and global struggle, he continued.

He also said that the vulnerability of the West today is more than ever. America, which Imam [Khomeini] honored with the title of the great Satan, is a collection of devils and evils in various fields of "politics, confrontation with nations, confrontation with the American nation itself, racism, sexual ethics, crime and cruelty".



