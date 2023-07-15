Leader expresses condolences to Hezbollah chief on Loss of Lebanese scholar

TEHRAN- Following the demise of Lebanese scholar Sheikh Afif Al-Nablusi, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Friday sent his condolences to Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The Leader prayed to the All-Powerful God, pleading for mercy and blessings for the late scholar.

The Leader’s message read as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Dear brother, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Mr. Seyed Hassan Nasrallah (may God preserve his honor),

Salam Alaykum and may God’s mercy be upon you,

I offer my condolences on the passing of the mujahid scholar, Mr. Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Afif Nablusi, to his honorable family and all the Lebanese and Palestinian mujahids. I ask God to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on him. I ask God to bestow health, success, and ever-increasing honor upon you.

May God’s greetings and mercy be upon you.

Raisi, Amir Abdollahian send message of condolences

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian have also offered condolences to Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah over the demise of Al Nabulsi.

In a statement released on Friday, Raisi expressed sympathy to the family of Sheikh Al-Nabulsi.

Amir Abdollahian also sent on Friday condolences to the family of Sheikh Nabulsi, the Palestinian people, and the Hezbollah leader.

The senior diplomat praised Nabulsi for giving his life to promote Muslim unity and for aiding the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Zionist regime in his statement.

Sheikh Al-Nabulsi, a well-known scholar in Lebanon and an outspoken advocate of the Islamic Resistance movement against Israel’s occupying regime, died on Friday (July 14) after years of sickness.