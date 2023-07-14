Velayati urges vigilance in face of NATO plot

TEHRAN- Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior foreign policy adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has underlined the need for vigilance by all parties, including Iran and Russia, regarding NATO plots and the future course of events in the Caucasus region.

In an article for the Tasnim news agency published on Wednesday, Velayati has offered an analysis of the latest situation in the region and the international system, touching on issues ranging from recent moves by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Turkey, and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the region to the north of Iran and south of Russia.

Following is an excerpt of the article:

Contrary to its terrifying nature, a 43-year period from 1871 to 1914 was known as the "Armed Peace" Period. It was a forerunner to the most severe and broad human war in history, which resulted in over 16 million deaths, millions of wounded, and millions of displaced people. Countries such as France, Britain, Tsarist Russia, Germany, Austria, Hungary, and Italy became aware of the inventions and manufactures of various forms of weaponry, such as rifles, tanks, and airplanes, throughout the 43-year period of the Armed Peace period (Maqdes, 1375, p. 23).

The consequences of the Cold War between the East and the West, the impact of the Non-Aligned Movement, and the strengthening of anti-colonial struggles all contributed to the emergence of a new phenomenon in the world: the continuation of local wars between countries and various factions, without these local wars escalating into global wars. It was symbolized by the establishment of a direct hotline between the Kremlin and the White House, ensuring that in the atomic age, a comprehensive war would neither be provoked nor permitted.

In 2001, the twin towers (in New York) were suspiciously attacked by two airplanes, and this suicidal attack became an excuse for the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003. During this period, American exceptionalism reached its peak. But in the end, they were defeated and retreated on both fronts.

The side plan of the US in the Middle East region, as they interpret it, has caused upheaval and disruption in the existing equations and balances in West Asia and North Africa by various factors. With their support, Daesh (ISIS) emerged as an extremist group against the Iraqi government. They formed a coalition that fought against the Houthis for years. A union comprising of Turkey, Qatar, and the Muslim Brotherhood was organized and launched an attack aimed at overthrowing Syria.

In February 2022, the Russians invaded Ukraine, arguing that NATO leaders and Westerners strived every day, and mostly successfully, to expand NATO to the East, despite their firm promises to Putin (not to do so). Initial measures taken about Ukraine joining NATO had made the Russian seriously worried. They sternly warned the Americans and the West about such events, saying if (the West) takes such a measure, Ukraine will be invaded by Russia.

There has been a significant and regrettable development in recent days that is the issuance of a joint statement by Russia and the countries of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council. We say to our Russian friends not to be naïve about this. The issue of Iranian islands, including Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb, is crystal clear according to international rules.