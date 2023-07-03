Tehran says France should take demonstrators’ demands seriously

TEHRAN- The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday asked France to listen to its citizens, stop violence against demonstrators and pay heed to their demands.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani also asked Paris to avoid hostility and discriminatory tactics.

Kanaani made the comment when discussing the French government’s response to the upheaval in Iran a few months earlier, emphasizing that they did more than just provide advice.

French President Macron held meetings with the so-called Iranian opposition leaders and described the protests in Iran that erupted after the tragic death of Mahsa Amini as a “revolution”.

Kanaani said the French officials took “provocative and intrusive tactics” in regard to riots in Iran.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added, “Iran is closely monitoring the developments in France,” calling on the Élysée Palace to observe what it preaches to other countries in dealing with protests.

“France needs to listen to the voice of protesters, avoid violence, and remember the advice it gives others on various issues,” Kanaani told reporters at his weekly news conference.

He encouraged France to exercise caution around acts of violence and racial discrimination.

Protests have erupted in France against the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy of Algerian descent in Paris last week.

The protests are unprecedented since 2005 when two young persons were electrocuted while hiding from police.

‘Actions of U.S. are important

When asked about the suspension of the U.S. special envoy for Iran Robert Malley, the spokesperson responded that Iran is more concerned with the actions of the U.S. administration than it is with the specific people.

‘Iran’s SCO admission will benefit members’

Kanaani also stated that Iran’s membership to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has reached its final stage.

On Tuesday, July 4, Iran will officially become a full member of the SCO.

The spokesman said Iran’s membership will be advantageous to both the Islamic Republic and the other SCO members.

The official emphasized that Iran is capable of contributing positively to the SCO in order to advance the goals of all members, spur regional growth, and improve economic relations.

Iranian, Azeri FMs to meet on fringes of NAM meeting in Baku

The official also announced that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian is expected to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial conference in Baku that will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to Kanaani, a bilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan is also planned.

Fortunately, Tehran-Baku ties are on the upswing and such gatherings might help clear up misunderstandings and promote collaboration, the spokesman remarked.

'Relations with Egypt are welcomed by Iran’

The spokesman also stated that Tehran has previously made clear its official position on relations with Egypt and that Iran will respond positively to any good steps by Egypt.

In an exclusive interview with Aljazeera on Sunday, advisor to Iran’s Leader for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati said that the revival of relations between Tehran and Cairo is crucial for both nations, as well as the region and the Muslim world.

Velayati also said, “The strategic relations between Iran, China, and Russia are gradually taking shape.”

Updates on Tehran-Riyadh relations

The spokesperson next addressed the subject of ties between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic, declaring that Iran’s embassy in Riyadh will soon resume its activities.

Kanaani, however, made no mention of a set time for that opening.

The spokesperson also said a schedule has not yet been set for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s travel to Saudi Arabia, but it will take place soon in order to advance ties.

After seven years of bitterness, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in a joint statement on March 10 in Beijing that they will reestablish diplomatic ties.

Kanaani also stated that now there are no ambassadors representing Iran in France or Britain, but this would change as soon as candidates are chosen and their names are made public.