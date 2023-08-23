“Victory is certainly yours,” Velayati tells resistance leaders

TEHRAN- Ali Akbar Velayati, the top advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has emphasized that the triumph belongs to the resistance forces as the Israeli regime is losing the battles.

Velayati, who counsels Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on foreign matters, congratulated top resistance figures on the occasion of the recent triumphs of the local resistance movement.

He made the comments on Wednesday during separate phone calls with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas; Ziad al-Nakhala, secretary-general of the Palestinian resistance movement of Islamic Jihad; and Sheikh Naim Qassem, deputy secretary-general of the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah.

Velayati characterized the victory as the fruit of “unity and solidarity” between the Palestinian organizations and Lebanon’s Hezbollah

“We are very pleased with your recent victories, and hope for these victories to continue,” he told Haniyeh, describing victories as a source of pride for the Muslim world.

“Whatever effort the Zionist regime puts into preserving itself is met with defeat, and the regime will eventually be faced with more challenges and frustrations,” the Iranian official asserted.

“Victory is undoubtedly yours,” he told the Palestinian resistance leader.

When Israel launched its most recent attack on the Gaza Strip in August, it targeted the coastal strip where Hamas and the Islamic Jihad are based.

In a retaliatory move, the resistance front fired almost 1,100 missiles at the occupied territory, forcing the Israeli forces to flee.

Velayati thanked the Islamic Jihad for its soldiers’ significant victories in resistance operations in the occupied West Bank while speaking to Nakhala.

“The outcome of the unity between the Palestinian groups and Hezbollah will be ultimate victory,” he told the Islamic Jihad chief.

The Leader’s adviser also complimented Qassem on the anniversary of the Hezbollah’s defeat of the Israeli forces during Tel Aviv’s 33-Day War against Lebanon in 2006.

Hezbollah, in Velayati’s opinion, is “the flag-bearer of struggle in Lebanon and the Muslim world.”

The commanders of the resistance expressed appreciation to the Islamic Republic for its stand in favor of the resistance groups operating in the region.

“These victories have been realized on the back of unity and alignment with friendly countries and nations, especially Iran,” the Hamas official said.

“God willing, we will defeat the Zionist regime and what the resistance has done in the West Bank will continue,” Haniyeh added.

Nakhala, meanwhile, asserted, “The resistance is making progress and realizing victories every day, and continues down its clear path each day stronger than before.”

For his part, Qassem highlighted that the Islamic Republic’s policies and the instances of support demonstrated by Ayatollah Khamenei “have undoubtedly had an important role in realizing these victories.”

Referring to the Israeli occupation regime, the Lebanese deputy leader said, “God willing, we will be able to free the holy occupied city of al-Quds from this cancerous tumor through steadfastness and resistance.”