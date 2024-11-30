Hezbollah leader expresses gratitude to Iran, regional allies in post-ceasefire address

TEHRAN – Following the recent ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem has expressed his profound appreciation to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), the Iranian President, and the Iranian people.

In his first televised address following the implementation of the ceasefire, Sheikh Qassem highlighted the significant impact of the conflict.

"The sacrifices endured in response to the enemy's violations were substantial," he remarked during the broadcast on Friday.

Sheikh Qassem also thanked Syria, Yemen, and Iraq, praising the steadfast support from their leadership, governments, and people for the Resistance movement.

The Lebanese leader detailed Israel's initial objectives, indicating that the regime had intended to eliminate the Resistance movement, facilitate the return of northern settlers, and reshape regional dynamics.

However, he noted that these plans were effectively countered, as Hezbollah "stood resilient on the front and struck the enemy's internal front."

The ceasefire agreement came into effect Wednesday after nearly 14 months of Israeli aggression, which led to the loss of almost 4000 Lebanese lives and the displacement of 25% of the country’s population. Senior Resistance leaders and commanders have also been martyred.

In retaliation, Hezbollah conducted a series of operations against Israeli targets, leading to the deaths of over 130 Israeli soldiers and injury of more than 1,250.

Furthermore, the Lebanese group prompted the evacuation of more than 100 settlements in the northern occupied territories, displacing about 300,000 settlers and placing significant pressure on Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah’s accomplishments have drawn praise from various quarters, including Iran's military leadership.

Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), extended his congratulations to Sheikh Qassem through an official message on Thursday, highlighting Hezbollah's achievement in compelling Israel to accept a ceasefire and thwarting the regime's "diabolical goals."