Iranian students ask Hezbollah chief to hold Nasrallah’s funeral in Iran

TEHRAN – Five prominent Iranian student unions have formally requested that the funeral for Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the late leader of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, be held in Iran.

The unions, which include the Student Basij Organization Council, the Office for Strengthening Unity, the Islamic Association of Students, the Student Justice-Seeking Movement, and the Independent Islamic Student Association, addressed a joint letter to Sheikh Naeem Qassem, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah.

They emphasized Martyr Nasrallah’s significant role in the Resistance movement, noting that a mass funeral and a prayer led by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, would be "the only way to console the hearts mourning his loss."

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in September 2024 due to an Israeli regime airstrike in the Haret Hreik area of Beirut, Lebanon.

The attack is classified as one of the most severe airstrikes in recent history, reportedly involving up to 85 bombs weighing 2,000 pounds each.

Official funeral ceremonies for the late Resistance leader have yet to be held as daily Israeli aggressions have been disrupting daily life in Beirut and raised security challenges.

Elsewhere in their remarks, the students praised the steadfastness of Hezbollah against the enemies of Islam and humanity in their letter, stating that these men of God have sacrificed their lives, wealth, and families for the sacred cause of Al-Quds.

They highlighted the martyrdom of several prominent figures in Hezbollah, including Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, Sheikh Ragheb Harb, and Imad Mughniyeh.

Their letter also referenced a key statement from Ayatollah Khamenei, declaring "Hezbollah is victorious."

The student unions affirmed their belief in this statement and expressed hope to pray alongside Sheikh Qassem in Al-Quds soon.

The students concluded by praying for the success and long life of Sheikh Naeem Qassem and the health of those injured by the crimes of the Israeli regime in Lebanon.