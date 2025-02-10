Senior Hamas official in Tehran: Iran's support transformed Resistance

TEHRAN – Hamas Deputy Head Khalil al-Hayya praised Iran’s role in supporting the Resistance Axis, stating, “Iran’s support turned the tide for Resistance forces.”

In a speech in Tehran at the celebratory parades commemorating the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on Monday, he hailed regional unity against Israeli-Western aggression, noting, “For the first time, the Islamic Ummah and free nations stand with Palestine.”

Al-Hayya specifically thanked Iran, Hezbollah, Yemen, and Iraq for solidarity, calling it a historic shift.

“Operations True Promise I and II exposed Zionists’ fragility,” he said, referring to a series of Iranian strikes that successfully targeted the Israeli regime's positions last year.

He also thanked Ayatollah Khamenei for his dedication to the Palestinian cause.