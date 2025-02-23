For Nasrallah, Resistance was a belief beyond mere words: Araghchi

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during his trip to Beirut to attend the funeral ceremony for the martyr Secretary-General of Hezbollah Lebanon, wrote in a special note for the Iranian news agency IRNA: "Today, the enemies of the Resistance might think that with the loss of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, his path has come to a halt. But, as always, they are making a miscalculation in understanding the realities.”

The full text of his note is as follows:

“‘Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah.1 Some of them have fulfilled their pledge ?with their lives?, others are waiting ?their turn?. They have never changed ?their commitment? in the least.’ (Surah Al-Ahzab, Verse 23)

Today, the Islamic world and all the free people are, in an atmosphere filled with grief and dignity, carrying the pure bodies of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine on their hands.

This farewell is not just a send-off for two great Resistance commanders, but a reaffirmation of the path, thoughts, and ideals for which they sacrificed their lives. The streets of Lebanon and the Islamic world are witnesses to a torrent of people who, with tearful eyes but resolute wills, see the martyrdom of these two leaders not as the end of the path but as a new point in the ongoing struggle against oppression and occupation. Their bodies may rest, but their school of thought remains alive and will continue to light the path of resistance in the hearts of millions of free people.

Nasrallah: a leader who changed the equations

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in an era when many Arab and Islamic leaders bowed before external pressures, stood firm with dignity and transformed the idea of resistance into a strategic equation at the regional level. He believed that the legitimacy of any movement lies not in weapons or foreign support but in the people’s support and its social roots. Based on this, he transformed Hezbollah from a guerrilla group into an influential actor in the political, social, and cultural arenas of Lebanon and the Islamic world. His genius lay in presenting not only a military movement but also a civilizational and ethical discourse on a regional and international scale.

Historical developments of Resistance: from liberation of Lebanon to shifting balance of power

Lebanon’s developments in the last two decades of the 20th century were a stage for demonstrating Nasrallah’s strategic depth. In 2000, when the Israeli army was forced to leave southern Lebanon without any negotiations, the world realized that the balance of power in the region had shifted in favor of the Resistance Axis. This was the first time in history that Israel had been forced to retreat from occupied land without any concessions. This victory was not achieved through diplomatic means but through active resistance and the steadfastness of the Lebanese people.

Six years later, in the summer of 2006, Israel, with the support of global powers, imposed a war on Lebanon to change the previous equations. But with Nasrallah’s wise leadership, Hezbollah not only stood firm against Israel’s heavily armed army but also created a new equation in regional military deterrence. Since then, no Israeli aggression has occurred without calculating heavy costs.

Support for Palestine: Nasrallah’s principled strategy

In the world of politics, many actors view Palestine merely as a diplomatic card. But for Nasrallah, Palestine was not just a slogan but a belief. He consistently emphasized that the Palestinian issue was not merely a territorial dispute but a human, ethical, and historical matter deeply tied to the honor of the Islamic Ummah. Under Nasrallah’s leadership, Hezbollah became one of the main pillars of support for the Palestinian people and their resistance against occupation.

Using Hezbollah's capabilities, Nasrallah not only supported Palestinians militarily but also in diplomatic and media spheres, managing to isolate the Israeli regime globally. He protected Palestinian resistance not only against the occupiers but also against the betrayal of certain regional factions, ensuring that the Palestinian cause remained alive.

Nasrallah’s role in the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation

Hezbollah’s involvement in fighting the Israeli regime shortly after the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, in support of the oppressed Palestinian people, marks another golden chapter in the history of Lebanon’s Resistance. This action was not a short-term reactive measure but part of a long-term strategy aimed at analyzing Israel’s offensive capabilities and preventing the continuation of the genocide in Gaza. Nasrallah’s farsighted decision demonstrated that Resistance is not a momentary concept, but a historical movement always guided by the pursuit of justice.

Hezbollah: an unbeatable movement grown out of Lebanese society

One of the prominent characteristics of Hezbollah that distinguishes it from many other military and political groups in the region is its grassroots nature. Hezbollah is not merely a military force or a political organization; it is a movement deeply rooted in Lebanese society. This popular nature is the key to its survival and success.

Whenever the enemies of the resistance have attempted to weaken the movement through the assassination of its leaders or external pressure, the people’s base of Hezbollah has rebuilt itself, continuing its path stronger than before. This truth proves that movements that derive their legitimacy from the people will never be eradicated by the suppressive tools of their enemies.

Nasrallah’s legacy and future of Resistance

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah cannot be described merely as a military commander or a politician. He was a strategic thinker who managed to present a new model of Resistance; a Resistance that has evolved from a military tactic into a comprehensive intellectual, social, and political system. Nasrallah’s legacy lies beyond the battlefield in his profound vision for the future of Resistance and regional independence.

Today, the enemies of the Resistance might think that with the loss of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, his path has come to a halt. But, as always, they are making a miscalculation in understanding the realities. Men like Nasrallah live not in their bodies, but in their legacies. This path is one drawn in the blood of martyrs, and its continuation will be ensured by the determination of freedom-loving nations. The future belongs to those nations who prefer dignity over humiliation, resistance over submission, and hope over despair.”