Leader’s foreign policy advisor reaffirms unwavering support for Resistance Axis

TEHRAN – Ali Akbar Velayati, senior foreign policy advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, reaffirmed Iran's unwavering support for the Resistance Axis and its opposition to the Zionist regime.

In an interview with IRNA, Velayati highlighted Iran's continued robust support for Resistance groups actively combating Zionism, despite facing international pressure.

He characterized the current geopolitical landscape as one of significant change, particularly in West Asia, where he asserted the Zionist regime, contrary to the hopes of its supporters, is demonstrating weakness in its struggle against oppressed populations.

Velayati expressed confidence in the eventual downfall of Benjamin Netanyahu's violent regime and a consequent victory for the Resistance Front. He emphasized that despite Western support for the Zionist regime, the Resistance Axis will ultimately prevail, and Iran remains steadfast in its support.

Commenting on the recent ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, Velayati stated that the Zionist regime's decline is evident, citing even its allies' tacit approval of the Hague court's ruling, and highlighting the opposition from countries like Ireland, the Netherlands, and Australia.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the advisor interpreted Western attempts to implicate Iran in the Ukraine conflict as a sign of Western vulnerability, suggesting a pattern of Western nations avoiding direct confrontation by instigating conflicts elsewhere.

Despite European efforts to draw Iran into the Ukraine conflict, Velayati reiterated Iran's commitment to regional peace and de-escalation.