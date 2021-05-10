Backing Palestine is top foreign policy priority: Velayati

TEHRAN - Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said on Sunday that the issue of Palestine continues to be one of the Islamic Republic’s top foreign policy priorities.

Iran will continue to support Palestinians both in words and deeds, noted Velayati, who was foreign minister from 1981-1997.

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remarks during a Sunday.

“The issue of Palestine is still one of the [most] important and prioritized issues for the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Velayati told a webinar held by the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening to mark the International Quds Day.

The veteran politician said Iran shares the same trench with its “Palestinian brethren,” not only in political and diplomatic arenas, but also in the actual field of action and [anti-Israel] resistance, Velayati said, according to Press TV.

“Iran will stand with the Palestinian nation and resistance group until liberation of the [Jerusalem] al-Quds from occupation,” the Leader’s advisor remarked.

Velayati noted that “today, and pursuant to the efforts made by Palestinian resistance groups against the Zionist regime and due to security strategies used in the ‘field’ of struggle against this regime by the resistance front, the survival of this usurping regime is faced with serious challenges from within.”

He noted that the defeats suffered by the Zionist regime in its wars against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip as well as its failure in Syria clearly prove a prediction by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution that “the Zionist regime will not see the next 25 years.”

“The official announcement of normalizing relations by some Arab countries with the apartheid Zionist regime based on [former U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called] deal of the century was an act of treason to which, according to major polls, is opposed by the biggest part of the Arab and Islamic public opinion,” Velayati stated.

He added that normalization of ties with Israel is “like fire under the ashes” and will in medium and long terms will face widespread opposition by people in those countries.

“At no juncture of human history, we have witnessed such a prolonged, savage and violent process of occupation as carried out by the Zionist criminals,” the former foreign minister pointed out.

However, Velayati praised the struggle and steadfastness by the resistance Palestinian groups against the Israeli occupation, predicting these struggles will finally bear fruit and “we will witness the liberation of the occupied territories in not-so-far future."

In a speech to mark the International Quds Day on Friday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Israeli regime’s serious endeavor to normalize ties with a few Arab countries, with the assistance of the U.S., is another sign of the decline of the regime.

"Since the first day, the Zionists turned the usurped Palestine into a terrorist base. Israel is not a country, rather it is a terrorist camp against the Palestinian nation and other Muslim nations," the Leader said.

In September 2020, the United Arab Emirates was the first country to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel as part of an agreement brokered by former Donald Trump.

Bahrain also signed the accord with Israel, followed by Morocco and Sudan.

The deals sparked outrage across Muslim countries.

In defiance of global criticism, Trump also relocated the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds in December 2017, calling the holy occupied city Israel’s “capital.”

Emboldened by Trumps’ support, Israel intensified its acts of aggression against the Palestinians during the hawkish president’s time in office, pressing ahead with its much-criticized policies, including construction of new settler units on occupied Palestinian land.

Another participant in Sunday webinar was Nasser Abu Sharif, who represents the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Iran.

Addressing the audience, Abu Sharif described normalization of ties with Israel by some Arab regimes as the most dangerous issue for Muslims at the present juncture.

Shams al-Din Muhammad Sharaf al-Din, the Great Mufti of Yemen, was another participant in the webinar.

Sharaf al-Din noted that the cause of Palestine belongs to all Muslims, while slamming certain Arab regimes for normalizing ties with the Zionist regime.

The Great Mufti of Yemen also reiterated Yemeni people’s support for the Palestinian cause despite the all-out war and blockade launched against the country by the Saudi-led coalition since March 2015.

The deputy head of the Islamic Jihad movement, Mohammed Al Hindi, also addressed the webinar, saying that all Arab nations will finally revolt against those Arab rulers that have normalized relations with the Zionists.

He added that Israel is not a country, but it consists of some criminal gangs that govern the occupied territories of Palestine.

Elsewhere in the webinar, Khaled al- Qaddumi, the representative of the Palestine Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, made statements on the subject of the gathering.

Qaddumi noted that Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has lauded the Iranian government and nation for supporting the cause of Palestine.

Qaddumi slammed the Zionist regime for seeking to evict Palestinian families from their ancestral homes in Jerusalem al-Quds, including Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the city, which has led to violent clashes between Palestinians and Israel forces over the past couple of days.

Qaddumi then condemned the Zionist regime for its plans to Judaize Jerusalem al-Quds and other Palestinian territories.

The Hamas representative in Iran said, “Israel has crossed all red lines by desecrating al-Aqsa mosque and killing Palestinian worshippers.

Qaddumi then called for Muslims’ decisive stance against the Zionist regime’s aggression against Palestinians across the occupied territories.

Since the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, the Israeli forces and illegal settlers have been roaming the city, chanting anti-Palestinian slogans and trying to prevent Palestinians from gathering and performing their religious duties. Early in the month, the Israeli regime also shut down Bab al-Amoud (Damascus Gate) of the al-Quds' Old City, further enraging Palestinians.

The provocations took a still dangerous turn after the forces attacked Palestinian homes in East al-Quds’ Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The aggressors were trying to prompt the Palestinians to abandon their residences there. The regime had earlier issued them warnings that they had to evacuate their homes.

Secretary General of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday deplored violent Israeli assault on Palestinian worshipers in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds, saying the United Nations and international bodies must put an immediate end to crimes of the “terrorist and fake” Tel Aviv regime.

He called on the Islamic parliaments, especially the inter-Islamic and Asian parliaments, to pay special attention to the issue of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

News sources reported on Friday night that the Zionist’s regime’s forces attacked Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque by closing the doors of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacked Palestinian worshipers.

According to the report, more than 200 Palestinians were injured in the attack by the Zionist regime’s forces inside the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a report on Saturday, May 8, more than 205 Palestinians were wounded during a night of intense clashes at the sacred site, a serious escalation in a weeks-long rise in violence.

Tensions in Jerusalem al-Quds have soared recently, with Palestinians complaining of oppressive restrictions during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. An upcoming Israeli court ruling on whether authorities can evict dozens of Palestinians – and give their homes to Jewish settlers – has further inflamed the situation.

Rupert Colville, the spokesperson for the UN high commissioner for human rights, demanded on Friday that Israel halt actions that “leads to a risk of forcible transfer”, which he said, “may amount to war crimes”.

The formation of Israel was a settler-colonial conspiracy project- the biggest of its kind in history that was founded by the hegemonic global ruling system solely to serve their interest.

The reality is that the Zionists were hunters for sources of power in the world that could actualize their vision of a Jewish homeland, and wherever the imperialists place the Zionists, they will follow, says political analyst Batoul Sbeity.



PA/PA