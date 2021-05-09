Hamas chief writes to Leader, asks Muslim world to support al-Quds

TEHRAN— In a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement's political bureau, elaborated on current events in the occupied Quds and called on the Islamic world to take a tough position in favor of the citizens of Quds and stop the Israeli occupiers' atrocities.

The text of the letter is as follows:

Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran

It is a source of satisfaction for us in the Hamas movement to offer our sincere greetings to your Excellency during these blessed days and the last days of the month of Ramadan. We ask God Almighty to grant this great month and Eid al-Fitr once again with blessings to the Islamic Republic of Iran and its great nation and the Islamic Ummah.

As you are and were aware, the attacks and aggressions of the usurping Zionists against Al-Quds and its inhabitants, including the intensification of Judaization, settlement building, forced displacement of Palestinians, ethnic cleansing and attacks on Bab al-Amoud and Sheikh Jarrah, as well as aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the believers as well as attacking the blessed Mosque or suppressing worshipers and closing its doors and preventing Palestinians from entering it for prayers and worship are ongoing which are widespread efforts by the occupying regime to legitimize settlements, relocate Palestinians, and confiscate homes and their property and the establishment of the temporal and spatial division of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the change of the status quo, and this is a new crime that has crossed all red lines and wounded the feelings and emotions of the Islamic Ummah, targeting the city of Quds and its Islamic history and existence, the living conditions, the future and the legitimate rights of its inhabitants, as directly are targeting the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its guardians.

We in the Hamas movement warn against the aggressions and crimes of the Zionist enemy during the holy month of Ramadan and the tense and dangerous situation in Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque and the dangerous consequences and calls for the immediate response of the Islamic world to take a firm stand against these crimes and to try to mobilize Islamic positions and Arab, Islamic and international diplomacy to prevent the Zionist enemy from continuing its brutal crimes against the Palestinian people and its land and sanctuaries in occupied Quds, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The continuous and widespread efforts of the Zionist occupiers in the city of Al-Quds to forcibly relocate 28 Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and the heinous attacks against the residents of Bab al-Amoud neighborhood and the aggressive and provocative attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the suppression of its believers are a crime and dangerous action which nobody must keep silent or must not leave it behind without a strong reaction to stop the occupying regime and its leaders from continuing crimes against Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian people, especially the decision of the occupying Israeli settlers to attack Al-Aqsa Mosque during the 28th month of Ramadan with the coordination of Jewish groups and army support.

These days, in the holy month of Ramadan, the month of solidarity, cooperation, and victory, we extend this message to your Excellency, and we all believe and hope that the Islamic Ummah- that will be united like a stronghold which has always been paving the way for victory in Quds and defending the sanctities - to support the Palestinian people in Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque to confront the crimes of the Zionist occupiers and to stop the occupying settlers from continuing the aggression and to support the resistance and endurance of the residents of Al-Quds and the guardians of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinian people in occupied Quds, which has been occupied for more than 50 years, and has taken the path of resistance and patience to defend the land and sanctities of Palestine on behalf of the Islamic and Arab Ummah, will never halt continuing this path to victory, returning to this land and forming the independent state of Palestine with Holy Quds as its capital.

