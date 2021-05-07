Leader ushers in decline of Israel

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei highlighted the clumsiness of the logic behind the establishment of Israel, saying the Israeli regime is doomed to decline in the face of resistance by Palestinian people.

In a televised speech delivered on the occasion of the International Al Quds Day on Friday, the Leader addressed the Palestine Question in view of the latest developments in the region and in Palestine.

He described it as the most important issue of the current time that was created by cruel capitalism which drove people out of their homeland.

“The issue of Palestine continues to be the most important and active issue for the Islamic Ummah collectively. The policies of the oppressive and cruel capitalism have driven a people out of their homes, their homeland and their ancestral roots, and instead, it has installed a terrorist regime and has housed a foreign people therein,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader shed light on the weakness of the logic behind the establishment of a “terrorist regime” in Palestine and then pointed to the inevitable decline of this regime.

According to the Leader, the logic behind the establishment of Israel is that the Europeans wanted to make up for the oppression against the Jews in Europe by moving them to Palestine and confiscate the land of a whole nation in West Asia. He said the Palestinian people were victimized in the process.

“Can one find a logic weaker and shakier than that of the establishment of the Zionist regime? On the basis of their claim, the Europeans oppressed the Jews during the Second World War, therefore they believe that the oppression against the Jews should be revenged by displacing a nation in West Asia and by committing a horrible massacre in that country!” he added, “This is the logic which Western governments have relied on with their wholehearted and blind support for the Zionist regime, thereby disproving all their false claims about human rights and democracy. It has been 70 years now that they have been sticking with this laughable and at the same time tragic story and every now and then, they add a new chapter to it.”

But will Israel, which the Leader described as a “terrorist base,” continue to exist in the future? The question is a resounding no. Ayatollah Khamenei said Israel is not a country, instead, it’s a terrorist base. Therefore, it is doomed to decline.

“Since the first day, the Zionists turned the usurped Palestine into a terrorist base. Israel is not a country, rather it is a terrorist camp against the Palestinian nation and other Muslim nations,” he pointed out.

This camp has now lost its viability due to a change in the balance of power in the region. Back in 1948 when Israel was established, the Leader said, the Islamic countries were weak and subject to active Western interference. And this paved the way for the “disastrous usurpation of Palestine,” the Leader noted.

But now things have changed and the decline of Israel has begun, the Leader asserted.

“Cooperation between Muslims around the pivot of Holy Quds is an absolute nightmare for the Zionists and for their American and European advocates. The failed project called ‘The Deal of the Century' and the effort to normalize the relations between a few weak Arab governments and the Zionist regime were desperate attempts to run away from that nightmare,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

This may be the reason why the Leader confidently ushered in the end of the Israeli occupation. “I tell you with confidence: These attempts will not get them anywhere. The downward movement of the Zionist enemy has started and it will not stop moving downward,” he said.

The Leader also bought into focus two “decisive” factors in the future. These factors will nullify the enemy’s plots.

“There are two determining factors in the future: First and foremost is the continued activities of resistance in the Palestinian lands and the strengthening of the line of jihad and martyrdom and second, global support, on the part of governments and Muslim nations throughout the world, for the Palestinian mujahids,” Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out.

