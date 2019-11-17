Palestinians will achieve final victory through resistance: Rezaee

TEHRAN – Mohsen Rezaee, secretary of the Expediency Council, says the Palestinians will achieve final victory through unity, perseverance and resistance against Israel.

In a message to the Specialized Commission of Jurists of the Islamic World on Saturday, Rezaee said all Muslims are a single Ummah and the Palestinian people will emerge victorious because this is the God’s promise, Fars reported.

He said the Zionist regime, fully supported by arrogant powers including America, carries out infanticide, genocide and occupation against the Palestinian people and other nations, and the only way to defeat it is unity in the Islamic world.

Rezaee also said the overall policy of the Islamic Republic is based on unity among the Muslim Ummah.

On Friday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tehran will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, and called on other Muslim countries to follow suit.

He made the remarks when meeting top Iranian officials, ambassadors of Muslim countries, and guests of the Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran.

“Since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution to this day, we have remained in this position, meaning we have helped and will continue to help Palestine and the Palestinians without any reservation and we view this the duty of the entire Islamic world,” the Leader remarked.

Pointing to the enemies’ efforts to “distort” pronouncements by the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini and Iranian officials about the elimination of Israel, the Leader said, “We are in favor of Palestine and its independence and salvation, but the elimination of Israel does not mean the elimination of the Jewish people, because we have nothing to do with them, as Jews live safely in our country.”

He added, “The elimination of Israel means the elimination of the fake Zionist regime and that the Palestinian people, be they Muslim, Christian or Jewish, who are the main owners of that land, be able to choose their government.”

MH/PA