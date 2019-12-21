Iran hails UN support for realization of Palestinians’ rights

TEHRAN - The senior advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker on Saturday lauded a new UN General Assembly resolution adopted unanimously in support of the Palestinians, calling the move a giant stride in line with realization of the Palestinians’ rights to decide their own fate.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who is also the secretary-general of the international conference in support of the Palestinian Intifada (uprising), said the only realistic solution for the Palestinian issue is a revitalization of the “untied Palestinian state”.

Touching upon the UN move in registering Iran’s recent initiative to hold a referendum in the occupied territories to enable the Palestinians to decide their own fate, Amir Abdollahian said, “The world’s nations have realized that the instability and insecurity that are threatening the region, as well as Europe, have roots in the occupation of Palestine by the Israeli forces, continuation of aggression and massacre of the oppressed people of Palestine by the Zionist regime of Tel Aviv.”

He further called on the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to ratify and provide support for a referendum in the occupied lands which is a basic move to settle the most important issue of the Islamic world.

“The referendum will cover all Palestinians, including Muslims, Christians, and Jews,” he underscored.

Iran has proposed a referendum among the native inhabitants of Palestine that includes Jews descended from Jewish citizens of Palestine before 1948, Christians and Muslims.



